The president suggested that his party’s legislators should not “rescue Democratic states”

They demand help because NY contributes a lot to the country

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Mayor Bill de Blasio once again criticized President Donald Trump, this time for his comments on possible bailouts of New York, the state hardest hit in the country by the coronavirus.

In an exclusive interview with the New York Post, Trump on Monday said it would be unfair to Republicans if Congress approved coronavirus “bailouts” because the states that would primarily benefit from that funding are headed by Democrats.

Both De Blasio and Cuomo criticized Trump for their crude comments, alleging that those bailouts would be unfair to “Republican states”.

The NYC mayor argued that the president was “Pitting Americans against Americans”, while Cuomo said that the US is not a debate between blue (Democrat) or red (Republican), but is “red, white and blue”, because of the national flag.

Mayor De Blasio began his briefing yesterday by criticizing Trump for failing to help his home state: “The US president, a former New Yorker, who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown from behind, speaking that there will be no financial rescue for New York, “he said, quoted by Pix11.

“What kind of human being sees suffering here and decides that people in New York City don’t deserve help?”

Plus blamed him for causing the tragedy: “Trump was not there for us when we needed the (medical) tests to stop this horrible disease and now he is talking about not helping us in our hour of need (…) That means he is not willing to help first-aid workers and rescuers line”.

Meanwhile, Governor Cuomo said that Washington has not provided aid to state or local governments. “If you starve the states, how do you expect states to be able to finance this entire reopening program?”

He added that “Every state has cases of coronavirus, and it is not only Democratic states” that suffer from economic problems.

Cuomo also noted that The federal government has not been giving New York money “for years.” “Everything I was doing was negative for New York.”

The Governor also stated that Democratic states have contributed more money than Republicans.

He cited for it the Big Five Donors – New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California –, and compared them to the big five receivers: Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Alabama, and Florida. “For years the Democratic (states) have been keeping them,” he said.

