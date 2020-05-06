New York —

Federal authorities have urged wearing masks in public to reduce the spread of the virus, which causes COVID-19

Trump has not worn a face mask in his public appearances.

President Donald trump He did not wear a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus during his visit to a factory on Tuesday. Honeywell in Phoenix, Arizona, which is producing millions of N95 masks for the federal government.

Other official visitors who toured with Trump donned safety glasses for his tour, but they also wore no masks.

. @ honeywell makes America proud! pic.twitter.com/l2YFM8Rx2L – The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 5, 2020

But Honeywell employees who worked on the production line wore masks. And a sign at the factory said everyone should wear a mask.

Trump not wearing mask but goggles at Honeywell facility. Other aides not wearing masks at all. Sign in facility says “face mask required in this area.” pic.twitter.com/Uq7Fr2ioeS – Jim Acosta (@Acosta) May 5, 2020

At one point during their tour, the Guns N ‘Roses version of the James Bond movie song “Live and Let Die” it was removed from the factory’s public address system while workers performed their tasks.

Someone at the Honeywell factory played “Live and Let Die” while Trump walked around the mask plant without a mask today. pic.twitter.com/mmJVLgFubJ – Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) May 5, 2020

Trump, who has consistently refused to wear a mask while interacting with others despite federal guidance urging all Americans to do so, had said Tuesday that he would put on a mask if necessary at the Honeywell facility.

A White House official told CNBC that Honeywell had told the White House that Trump and other visitors did not need to wear masks.

Trump’s visit to Arizona was one of the few times in the past six weeks that the President left the White House. The President spent last weekend at Camp David.

