New York —

Concern over appointment of judges with high percentage of denial of protections for immigrants

The new judges have a high percentage of immigration denials.

Photo:

John Moore / .

President Donald trump It moves forward with its immigration agenda from different fronts, but one of the most worrisome is the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA, for its acronym in English), one of the last resources of foreigners to achieve some protection.

An analysis of the Law360 portal indicates that the Trump Administration is placing judges with high rates of denial of asylum and people with legal records applying immigration regulations, politicizing the Board.

Based on documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, it is revealed that there is an acceleration in the hiring process and extends the powers to the director of the Executive Office of Immigration Review (EOIR) of the Department of Justice, James McHenry, and to the attorney general, William Barr.

The expert’s report Suzanne Monyak Remember that, unlike the federal and appeals courts, the BIA is an administrative board that reports to DOJ, specifically EOIR.

This opens up possibilities for key decisions on immigration protections and deportation.

“It is the most important agency that establishes the immigration jurisprudence in the country, and when that is politicized, the immigration jurisprudence is obviously being politicized”he warned Muzaffar Chishti, head of the nonpartisan office of the New York Institute for Migration Policy.

On its changes, EOIR said they were “common sense”, in addition to ruling out that it is being politicized.

However, the report adds that since August, the Trump Administration has installed nine of the BIA’s current 19 permanent members.

“Most … have asylum denial rates above 80% and a record in law enforcement or the military”, the report points out.

According to data collected by the Syracuse University Transactional Records Access Information Center (TRAC), the average rate of denial of asylum among those eight judges was just over 92%.

Chishti warned that the Trump Administration allows the office to implement ideological changes in the court’s policies and procedures.

“Advocates have pointed to recent BIA decisions that appear to be in line with the stated goals of the Trump Administration to restrict immigration”, indicates the report.

The BIA’s reorientation adds to criticism of the DOJ over pressure on immigration judges to expedite cases.

.