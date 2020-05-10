New York —

The government, however, maintains dialogue with Democrats, who plan to support $ 2,000 per month.

Democrats push new financial aid for coronavirus.

Photo:

Spencer Platt / .

Three government officials from the president Donald trump They stressed that, for now, there are no plans to approve a package of extra economic aid to families similar to $ 1,200 dollars, since the Federal Administration will wait to evaluate the behavior of the economy with the reopening plan.

“Well, I’m not saying, ‘Now is not the time.’ I don’t think that’s what the president said either. “, said Larry kudlow, director of the National Economic Council at ABC News. “I think a lot of people would like to pause for a moment and analyze the economic impact of the (initial) mass assistance program, which is the largest in the history of the United States.”

He acknowledged that there is dialogue with Democrats, but not in particular about a new package that allows families to receive cash, given the negative impact of the pandemic of coronavirus.

Democrats are preparing a package that he will present this week, which they refer to as the “CARES 2 Law” and includes aid to small and medium-sized businesses, but also the support with up to $ 2,000 dollars per person or $ 4,000 per couple, plus $ 500 dollars for each child or dependent.

There are three specific aid bills, one driven by the representative Tim Ryan (Ohio) and one more senator Kamala Harris and Ed Mareky, both from California, as well as the proposal of the representatives Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) and Don Beyer (D-Virginia).

Another White House economic adviser, Kevin Hassett, considered that a new stimulus package is necessary, at least for now.

“I think it is premature, given that the $ 9 billion in aid approved in the last three phases, given that they are still there and there is still plenty of that to be delivered over the next month.”, expressed in CNN. “We believe we have a small moment … the luxury of a moment to learn about what is happening so that the next step we take is prudent.”

Higher unemployment

The Secretary of the Treasury, Steven MnuchinHe said that the unemployment rate could reach 20%, very close to 25% of the Great Depression.

“Unlike the Great Depression, where it had economic problems that led to this, (now) we closed the economy”Mnuchin said on Fox News. “The reported numbers are likely to get worse before improving. That is why we are focused on rebuilding this economy. “

SECRETARY MNUCHIN on Phase 4 relief: We’re absolutely pushing for the payroll tax cut. #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/eREPgmMh16 – FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 10, 2020

Mnuchin considered his projections on the problem facing the country due to the pandemic realistic.

“My numbers are not optimistic,” he said. “My predictions are based on what I see is the reopening rate in a careful way.”

On Friday, the economic report confirmed unemployment of 14%, but by social groups, Hispanics have an impact of 19%.

.