The Board of Immigration Appeals would be another instrument at the service of the president’s political priorities

Changes implemented in the recruitment process for members of the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA) have allowed the administration of the president Donald trump move forward with their political agenda to reject asylum seekers, deny visas and deport more immigrants, according to official documents.

The BIA is the highest administrative body to interpret and apply immigration laws with 21 members who are hired by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and that they form groups of three to review on appeal the judgments issued by immigration judges and establish legal precedents.

Since 2018, the Trump government has modified the rules for hiring members, reducing the deadlines for submitting applications and increasing the number of members from 17 to 21 and plans to increase it to 23, which has allowed judges to be placed in the BIA Immigration who are deportation lovers and feel like it reject refugees.

Reports and internal memos from government officials that make up a lawsuit filed in March by the American Immigration Council and the American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA), Point out that the changes made in the process of hiring BIA members have allowed DOJ to fill vacancies with immigration judges who had high rates of rejection of asylum claims and many of them with formal complaints of prejudice regarding immigrants.

Last Friday three of those judges by way of protest protested as new members of the BIA, one of them with a record of 96% rejection of asylum cases They arrived at their desks, in addition to being accused in several cases of making decisions based on stereotypes.

The lawsuit documents suggest the preference given to judges with the highest rulings against immigrants and reflect the political influence exerted on the BIA by the director of the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR), James McHenry.

According to Laura Lynch, AILA’s senior policy adviser, the hiring process that existed was certainly cumbersome and inefficient, however the new government plan has been created and tailored to its political priorities, is not transparent and offers a margin of maneuver for manipulation.

