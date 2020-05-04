New York —

The president also admitted that Intelligence warned him in January of the threat of the new outbreak.

Last month the president said there would be a maximum of 60,000.

President Donald Trump predicted this Sunday night that the United States could reach 100,000 deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The president’s new figure is much higher than what he announced a few weeks ago, when he began to pressure governors to open their states.

Trump, who last month said 60,000 would dieHe acknowledged that the virus has been proven to be more devastating than expected. Still, he continued insisting on reopening of beaches and parks and considered that schools should resume face-to-face training in the fall.

“We are going to lose between 75,000 and 100,00 peopleHe said on a Fox News show. “It’s terrible. We shouldn’t lose a [sola] person for this, “he added at a time when the death toll exceeds 67,600, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But the president’s recognition did not come alone. Trump took the opportunity to take credit for preventing the number from getting worse. “If we had not done so (restrict flights to China and Europe), we would have lost 1.2 million [de personas], 1.4, 1.5. That is the minimum. We probably would have lost more [personas]. It is possible that more than 2.2 [millones]”

During the two-hour program, Trump also admitted that in the Intelligence session on January 23 they warned him about the coronavirus but in his own words what is now a pandemic was then portrayed as a minor matter.

The president thus confirms the journalistic investigations that pointed out that several intelligence reports named the virus. However, the president said they were not referring to him in a way that, alarmingly, required immediate attention.

“On January 23, I was told that a virus could be entering but it didn’t matter,” Trump said. “It wasn’t a ‘Oh, we have to do something, we have to do something.’ It was a short conversation […] on January 23. Soon after, I closed the country to China. There were 23 people in the room and I was the only one who wanted to close it, ”he argued.

Trump was referring with this “closure” to the flight restrictions from China – where the outbreak originated – that it implemented on January 30. But this move had been recommended to him by some of his public health advisers, according to The New York Times, and came after major US airlines began canceling flights.

