Entry to the US is also allowed to certain foreigners for trade, work or health reasons

United States immigration authorities recalled this Friday that the temporary restriction of non-essential travel due to the coronavirus continues in force so the people who plan cross the border they must meet certain requirements in order to do so.

Entry to the country through the border posts with Mexico is practically allowed to all those US citizens or permanent residents who present their identity documents and also for certain foreigners who validate that the reason for their trip is essential for trade, work or health reasons. .

The wait time to cross the border, which used to be two to three hours before any pandemic on any given Sunday, has been reduced to an average of 15 minutes, at least as found by the sentry box of Tijuana-San Ysidro.

The traveler will not have this problem, however, the Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP) are being more cautious, with in-depth reviews and longer-term interrogations, many focused on detecting contraband and others to verify the reasons for the trip or simply to kill boredom at the low influx of people and vehicles that register the sentry boxes.

Since the middle of March, when the coronavirus restrictions took effect, the flow of people and vehicles has been reduced by almost 80%.

Travel alert

The essentials

These are the allowed reasons To cross the border during the coronavirus crisis:

US citizens and permanent residents returning to the country.

People who travel for medical reasons.

To attend educational institutions.

To work.

Government officials traveling on public health issues.

Members of emergency departments or health departments to support measures to combat coronavirus.

People involved in cross-border trade, such as cargo truck drivers.

Representatives of delegations of government officials or diplomats.

Members of the Armed Forces.

Wives and children of members of the Armed Forces who return to the country.

Involved in military operations or travel related to the Armed Forces.

