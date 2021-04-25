New York train: They find a bag with diamond rings valued in a millionaire amount

There is no doubt that on many occasions passengers forget their belongings on trains, such as umbrellas, cell phones and even laptops that are later found by the public transport drivers themselves. However, on one of the trips on Thursday, on a train leaving from Penn Station to Port Washington, the conduit found a “treasure” that left more than one surprised.

Miami World / Telemundo 51

Inside a forgotten bag, Long Island Rail Road employee Jonathan Yellowday found 36 precious diamond rings valued at around $ 100,000, and he didn’t hesitate for a second to return them.

“It almost didn’t seem real. I thought, this can’t be what it looks like, ”Yellowday said. After being at work for eight years, he thought he had seen it all. But this left him speechless.

The diamonds belonged to a passenger who works as a jeweler, who did not want to be identified, but did want to share his story and his eternal gratitude to the honest driver.

“I started to search the house, I thought I had brought them. I began to review my steps and I remembered that I left it on the train ”, said the jeweler.

It turned out that Yellowday had already returned the rings to MTA Police at Penn Station. There, they arranged for the jeweler to collect their prized belongings on Friday. The jeweler thanked everyone who helped recover the diamonds and was happy to meet the man who made it possible.

LIRR President Phil Eng congratulated Yellowday and said that luckily for the jeweler, Yellowday did the right thing. The driver said there was never any question of what to do, and his mother told him the same.

“She said, you know what, good karma will come your way. She is a very religious person, and she always points out that what you put in there comes back to you, ”Yellowday said.

In addition to being recognized for his good deed, Yellowday can look forward to a gift in the future: the jeweler promised as a form of gratitude to create a piece for him to wear.