NEW YORK— A man was arrested for allegedly disobeying the ordered quarantine for New York travelers upon arrival in Hawaii after posting photos of him sunbathing and holding a surfboard on Instagram, according to state officials.

Hawaii authorities have been taking action against travelers arriving on the islands and failing to follow the mandatory 14-day quarantine, a standard set to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

As of Friday, Hawaii reported a new case of COVID-19, with a statewide total of 638 cases and 17 deaths.

Some tourists have been arrested for not following the isolation order.

The Bronx resident Tarique Peters, 23, arrived in Honolulu on Monday, according to a press release from the Hawaii Joint Information Center COVID-19.

“The tourist allegedly left his hotel room the day he arrived and was in many places and was transported on public transport,” the statement said. “Authorities became aware of his social media posts while he was on the beach with a surfboard, sunbathing and walking around Waikiki at night.”

Agents from the state attorney’s office arrested him on Friday morning. Hotel staff told officers they saw Peters leave his room and out of the hotel on numerous occasions.

Quarantined travelers may not leave hotel rooms or residences for any reason, except for medical emergencies. Hotel guests do not receive cleaning services and must arrange food delivery.

Peters was arrested and placed on $ 4,000 bail.

The New York tourist could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday and did not immediately respond to messages on an Instagram account identified as @tariquepeters.

A photo from two days ago with the location “Honolulu – Waikiki Beach” shows him carrying a surfboard on a beach. Another photo from May 4 shows him wearing a face mask in Bryant Park in New York City.

Lawmakers have been fighting over how to improve quarantine enforcement as people continue to come to Hawaii. 252 visitors and 318 residents arrived Thursday, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority. During the same period last year, nearly 30,000 passengers arrived in the tourism-dependent state daily.

