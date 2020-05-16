15 minutes. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Friday a plan to keep “cool and safe” citizens at home in the face of the “dangerous” heat wave that will hit the big city.

Due to the pandemic, citizens must stay home. So the plan involves installing free air conditioners and subsidizing bills in low-income areas.

In his daily press conference to report the coronavirus situation, the mayor warned that the heat will be a challenge to maintain social distance in the coming weeks.

“In itself it is dangerous” for people who “cannot leave their home even if they want to” due to health problems or age.

De Blasio explained that the city will invest some US $ 55 million in the purchase and free installation starting next week of 74,000 air conditioning devices.

Almost a third will be for residents of public housing, and said that “cooling centers” will be installed in public areas, among other things.

Without relaxing the restrictions

He stressed the importance of these measures taking into account that he does not foresee that in the Big Apple and its surroundings “restrictions will be relaxed” to contain the coronavirus until “mid-June”, unlike other five regions in the north of the state that have begun reopening, which will keep its beaches and public pools closed.

In addition, he noted that almost half a million low-income New Yorkers receive subsidies to meet the payment of electricity bills.

In coordination with the state, the city seeks to expand the “scope” of those grants to nearly one million people.

He also acknowledged that there is a “real concern” that blackouts occur and the City Council has established “new protocols” of emergency with the supplier Con Ed in anticipation of the number of people who will remain in their homes using air conditioning, despite that commercial energy expenditure will be “low”.

Park restrictions

On the other hand, he added that access to some crowded areas of large parks such as Central Park, Hudson River Park and Domino Park will be limited, and surveillance will be strengthened in others, including walks in beach areas, to ensure that citizens comply with the rules of social distance, although the Police will be lax with those who do not cover their faces.

De Blasio assured that the COVID-19 indicators continue to “improve” overall, despite a slight rebound in daily hospitalizations and the proportion of positives among the total of tests, but the city “needs to do more to get to the next step ( phase) “, a” cautious “approach that he claims to share with the governor for the reopening.

“The indicators, consistently, in the state and the city, point us to the first half of June, that will be the point at which we come to consider relaxing the restrictions. We will do anything in coordination,” he added.