New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Wednesday that he will work with neighboring states in Connecticut and New Jersey on a joint program to track the contacts of people exposed to the coronavirus to try to prevent further spread.

The ambitious effort to investigate cases in the state that is the epicenter of the crisis in the United States will be led by Michael Bloomberg, a former mayor of New York City and a former presidential candidate, Cuomo said in a daily interview.

Many residents of Connecticut and New Jersey travel to work in New York, which increases their risk of contagion. Bloomberg will make a financial contribution of “more than $ 10 million (in dollars),” said Governor Melissa DeRosa’s aide.

As hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus show a downward trend in New York, Cuomo has turned his attention in recent days to the challenge of large-scale screening and screening, saying that both are essential for New Yorkers to get back to work.

Cuomo said the three states are working as part of a broader national coalition to coordinate the reactivation of their economies.

“It is better to do this screening in an area of ​​three states. Why? Because it is how our society works, the virus does not stop at jurisdictional borders,” he explained, calling for an “army” of thousands of people for the initiative.

Cuomo said hospitalizations for Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, were below 16,000 on Tuesday, declining for the ninth consecutive day.

