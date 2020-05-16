New York, May 15 . .- The state of New York, the global epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic with 27,641 deaths, will coordinate with the states of Connecticut, New Jersey and Delaware to reopen its beaches at the same time. May 22, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 has dropped to 132 during Thursday compared to 157 on Wednesday.

During his daily appearance, the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, detailed this Friday that hospitalizations and intubations due to the virus have been reduced again, although in recent days there has been a slight rebound in infections, which on 10 May reached their lowest number -400 infections- but that in the last three days have experienced a rise to reach 431 today.

“We are almost at the same point as when we started, the figures are similar to those of March 20,” said Cuomo, who stated that the new cases were occurring in the homes due to the complexity of correctly isolating oneself in a house, which it is in his opinion the “most difficult place to control the infection”.

REOPENING OF BEACHES TO PREVENT DISPLACEMENT

Regarding the reopening of the coast, Cuomo explained the need to coordinate with the other three states to avoid that the opening of the beaches in a neighboring state suppose a massive displacement by the citizens of the state of New York due to the bridge. for Memorial Day that begins on Friday, May 22.

Although each state and each municipality will have different rules, the interstate agreement contemplates certain common obligations such as ensuring that 50% of the occupancy is not exceeded.

Access and exit controls, parking restrictions and the prohibition of group sports such as beach volleyball, which are very frequent, will be mandatory.

Recreation areas such as picnic areas and barbecues or playgrounds will also be closed, social distance will be reinforced, and employees and visitors should wear a mask when social distance is not possible.

Still, Cuomo said, the last word to reopen the beaches will depend on the local Administration of each place, which will be able to decide if it is necessary to impose additional rules beyond the state ones and assess whether the reopening of the coasts is safe.

“If we didn’t reopen the beaches and other neighboring states do, the displacements would endanger citizens. Perhaps millions of people in New York would have flooded those beaches and that would have been a problem. We do it in a measured manner, guaranteeing 50 % of occupancy that, if not met, will lead to immediate closure, “Cuomo defended.

EXTENSION OF RESTRICTIONS OF CLOSED REGIONS

Likewise, the governor ordered at the last minute yesterday to extend the current restrictions to stop the coronavirus in the five regions that are still closed, including the Big Apple and its surroundings, until May 28, while half of the state’s regions begin this Friday its “reopening”.

Thus, Cuomo extended the duration of the regulations named “New York on Pause”, which include the prohibition of public meetings or the closure of non-essential businesses and that may be reversed before that date if any other region meets the sanitary requirements for begin its reopening.

The governor recalled the phases and pointed out that in this first phase, the construction, manufacturing, retail trade that has store collection, agriculture, forestry and fishing may resume their activity.

During this first stage, the use of masks by workers will be mandatory and will have to be provided by the company.

In addition, the regional and local authorities of the territories that are beginning and opening will have to meet every day to monitor the pandemic data and, if the infection rate per person reaches 1.1, it must be corrected “immediately” by slowing down the measures or re-closing.

The United States reports more than 1.42 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some 86,200 deaths this Friday, according to an independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the United States with more than 345,000 infections and 27,641 deaths.

.