The Mayor of New York explained that the large city should remain “between 10 and 14 days” -the estimated incubation time- below the 200 new daily hospitalizations

The city of NY advances towards a first phase of reopening that will occur “the first or second week of June”Depending on whether it is sustained below certain“ thresholds ”in its indicators of coronavirus COVID-19, so the authorities called for caution before the arrival of good weather.

Mayor Bill de BlasioIn his daily update, he explained that the large city at the epicenter of the COVID-19 crisis should remain “between 10 and 14 days” – the estimated incubation time – below the 200 new daily hospitalizations, the 375 patients admitted in the ICU and in a proportion of less than 15 percent of positive cases out of the total of residents tested.

“Being below those thresholds in a sustained way will make it clear that we are ready for more progress,” said the mayor, who revealed that the city meets two requirements, with 76 new revenues and a positive ratio of 11 percent, but still She has too many people in intensive care, 451, although she pointed out that ten days ago they were 100 more.

Phase 1 of the reopening, which has already covered almost the entire state and allows construction and manufacturing businesses to operate, will reach Big Apple and its surroundings in “the first or second week of June, unless people are undisciplined, lose track of standards and have a revival that slows us down,” he added.

Good weather and beaches

Given the arrival of good weather and the “unofficial start of summer” next Monday, a holiday of Memorial day in United StatesDe Blasio asked “not to let your guard down” but considered “inevitable that there will be growth (in cases and indicators of coronavirus) as people go out more”, although he expressed his confidence that it will remain “below the thresholds ”.

“Our job is (…) even if there is an increase, keep it very limited so that it is below the thresholds and then go from phase one to phase two, etc. If we cannot be under the thresholds, we have a problem, “he said.

The Beaches of New York City will remain closed to bathers but will be allowed to “walk and sit” while maintaining social distance, for which the police surveillance has been increased, but if the instructions of the authorities are not followed, fences could be “installed” to prevent access to them.

Throughout the city there will be police vehicles that will broadcast messages over the loudspeaker to remember those rules, as well as “ambassadors” who will deal with it in person, and face covers will be distributed as in recent days, in which almost seven million have been distributed , explained the mayor.

As more streets are opened for pedestrians, especially those close to parks, the city has taken initiatives such as drawing circles on the grass to prevent people from approaching or placing signs next to bars and restaurants to remember that the Food can be taken but congregations must be avoided, something that the authorities will watch over.

