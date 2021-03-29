New York to offer the vaccine to all adults on April 6

Mar 29 (Reuters) – New York will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to people age 30 and older starting Tuesday, making it available to anyone over the age of 16 on April 6, the governor announced Monday. Andrew Cuomo.

New York, which lowered the vaccine age last week to 50, was one of the few states that had not set a specific date for universal immunization since President Joe Biden called for reaching that goal by May 1. .

The move comes as there is an increase in COVID-19 cases in New York and neighboring New Jersey, which now rank first and second in new infections per capita among the 50 states, underscoring the pressure to deploy the vaccinations as quickly as possible.

Biden said Monday that 90% of all adults in the United States will be able to request the vaccine by April 19.

“Today we take a monumental step in the fight to defeat COVID,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever that each and every New Yorker wear a mask, maintain social distance and follow all safety guidelines.”

With the help of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, the United States government accelerated shipments, allowing states to finish inoculating priority groups and having vaccines available to all adults in the coming weeks.

Officials in more than half a dozen states, including Vermont, Idaho and New Jersey, told Reuters that increased vaccine shipments will allow them to accelerate efforts to inoculate the elderly and front-line workers and, in some cases, to all adult residents ahead of schedule.

New York, the fourth most populous state in the country, has administered more than 9 million doses of vaccines to date, and 30% of its population has received at least one dose, Cuomo said in the statement.

