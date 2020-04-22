These are bodies that for the most part have not been identified or that no one has claimed

United States.- The City Council of New York will order freeze temporarily the bodies of some victims of COVID-19 to reduce pressure on hospitals, morgues and funeral homes, which have less and less space to preserve the corpses of people who have died from the virus.

Is about bodies Most of them have not been identified or that no one has claimed and they will move from the morgues to freezer trucks so that they do not break down until they can be taken to a final place in a period that can reach up to a year, according to local media reports.

This decision will practically end the burials in the Hart Island mass grave in the Bronx, which until now had been used for those victims of coronavirus that they could not be identified or that they had not been claimed by a relative within 15 days after death.

Hart Island has been used since the 19th century as the place where the remains of those New Yorkers who die without anyone claiming them rest.

This decision, according to the session, will also serve to give more time to families and families. funeral homes to carry out burial or cremation preparations, as well as to alleviate pressure on staff and resources such as stretchers in hospitals and morgues.

The refrigerated trucks will be located in the Brooklyn district, where a provisional morgue already exists, and the city council will coordinate with the funeral homes to calculate how long the bodies in the morgues before they are picked to freeze.

Since the crisis of the coronavirus in States, the city of New York they have become the global epicenter of the pandemic.

To date, according to data from the New York City Health Department, the number of positives per COVID-19 in the Big Apple it amounts to 134,874, with some 35,746 people hospitalized and at least 9,562 deaths confirmed by the pathogen. EFE