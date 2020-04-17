The activities are planned so that they return to normality until next May 15

AP –

New York – New York prepares for a long fight against coronavirus. The governor Andrew Cuomo He extended orders to stay home on Thursday until at least May 15 amid signs that the initial wave of the outbreak is slowing.

Cuomo said the virus’s transmission rates still need to be controlled while prolonging measures that have made many New Yorkers work from home and be unable to meet in public since March 22. The governor said the extension was carried out in consultation with other states in the northeast of the country and will be re-evaluated next month.

The number of people hospitalized statewide has dropped to less than 18,000, well below initial projections. But there are still about 2,000 new cases that enter hospitals daily, Cuomo said.

New York registered 606 deaths related to COVID-19 Wednesday the least daily amount in more than a week. More than 12,000 people have died statewide in just over a month.

“This is still going on at a really tragic pace,” Cuomo said at a press conference.

Although problematic, Jeff Fila of the Albany suburbs said he understands the need to continue the restrictions. The tech support specialist and his wife have been working from home and watching over their 16-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter.

“Considering all the changes that other people have, this is nothing. So I can deal with it,” Fila said. “Other people have to go to work or have lost their jobs. I feel sorry for them.”

Meanwhile, the city of New York enlisted 11,000 hotel rooms to be quarantined for coronavirus. And Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city is dealing with an estimated loss of $ 7.4 billion in tax revenue from the crisis.