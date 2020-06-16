© Provided by Agencia .

New York, June 15 . .- The chief of the New York police, Dermot Shea, announced this Monday that he will dismantle the Anti-Crime Unit, made up of 600 officers in civilian clothes patrolling the streets of the city, because She has often been accused of using strong tactics against minority communities.

According to Shea, officers will be reassigned at each precinct to other responsibilities, local media said.

The announcement comes after the state governor, Andrew Cuomo, signed into law several reform measures in the police with a view to transparency and accountability and announced that this department will be redesigned with the participation of the Government and various sectors of the community, which have asked for changes for years.

However, those changes came amid protests across the country, sometimes violent, including New York, over the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minneapolis.

« We welcome reform, but we also believe that meaningful reform starts from within, » said Shea, who has claimed full responsibility for the policy change in the department he has led since last year.

« It is time to move forward and change the way we monitor in this city. We can do it with intelligence, cunning, and not brute force, » said the police chief.

He recalled that they already did the same when they left behind the « stop and frisk » policy of arresting and registering individuals, which disproportionately impacted Latinos and African-Americans and was declared unconstitutional by a federal court in 2013.

The conduct of the New York police has been the target of criticism during the Floyd death protests in which some were recorded in actions such as leading a patrol against protesters or throwing a woman on the pavement, in which case They filed charges with an agent.

Faced with protesters’ demands that funds be cut from that department and allocated to other programs, the city council has proposed a cut of $ 1 billion from the $ 6 billion allocated to it each fiscal year.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has agreed to cut funds and allocate them to youth programs but not with the billion reduction.

« The protests were not a factor in this, » Shea said of her decision.

The changes have not been to the liking of the Benevolent Police Association, the main union that represents them.

« The mission of the crime prevention unit was to protect New Yorkers by proactively preventing crime, especially armed violence, » said its president, Patrick Lynch.

« The shootings and killings are constantly increasing, but our city’s leaders have decided that proactive surveillance is no longer a priority. They chose this strategy. They will have to consider the consequences, » he said.

.

MORE NEWS ON MSN: