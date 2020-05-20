New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo pledged today to work to get religious ceremonies back to normal as soon as possible, despite the fact that 112 new deaths from coronavirus were recorded in the last 24 hours, seven more than the day before. .

Cuomo said today in his daily press conference that both hospitalizations and intubations continue to drop, as well as the number of cases recorded on Tuesday, which fell to 295, when there had been 321 on Monday.

However, the deaths experienced a small rise again, from the 105 registered on Monday, yesterday they increased to 112.

This figure did not prevent Cuomo from announcing that religious ceremonies of no more than 10 people will be allowed as long as there are strict measures of social distance and all participants wear masks, the EFE news agency reported.

This measure is especially significant for the Jewish community, whose congregations often require a minimum of 10 people over the age of 13 to celebrate.

This measure is especially significant for the Jewish community, whose congregations often require a minimum of 10 people over the age of 13 to celebrate.

The ultra-Orthodox Hasidic communities in New York have been especially affected by the virus, given the deep importance for the group of family and community activities and ceremonies.

On the other hand, Cuomo reported that after intensively testing more than 8,000 antibody tests in areas with higher vulnerability rates, especially in New York City, it was shown that the new cases are concentrated mainly in communities with lower resources, where racial minorities predominate and where “the spread of viruses is greater”.

The governor warned that in Morrisania and Brownsville, New York City neighborhoods located in the Bronx and Brooklyn respectively, they almost double the average number of hospitalizations in the city, while African American communities are close to doubling the average number of positives. .

By district, in the Bronx the number of people with antibodies, according to state sampling, goes up to 34%, in Brooklyn it is 29%, in Queens it is 25%, in Manhattan it is 20%, and in Staten Island it is 19%, Cuomo detailed, reported the Spanish agency EFE.

27% of people living in poor neighborhoods in the Big Apple generated antibodies, compared to 19.9% ​​for the general population of the city.

The governor called on local administrations to expand their actions in these areas and to develop aid programs to reduce the high number of deaths they register.

Finally, Cuomo pointed out that in the regions where the economic reopens have already begun, no significant outbreak of the virus has yet been registered and advanced that none of the three remaining areas that maintain the quarantine, New York City and its two bordering regions, meet still with the conditions to reopen.

The United States already records more than 1.5 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and some 92,000 deaths, according to the independent count by Johns Hopkins University.

New York State remains the great epicenter of the pandemic in the country with more than 352,000 confirmed cases and 28,558 deaths.

