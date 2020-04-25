Governor Andrew Cuomo confirmed 437 new coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. The total, thus, exceeds 16,000.

“We’ve been through hell and it’s not over yet. Yesterday we had about 1,100 people who entered the hospital with COVID, which is more than we would like but less than what we have seen in 21 days, “revealed the governor, who added:”Our efforts are working. But we have to keep it if we want the curve to go down faster. ” “Only in this crazy reality would 1,100 be relatively good news, right?” Cuomo said in amazement at his own words.

As, furthermore, He said he will sign an executive order this Saturday to allow independent pharmacists to run diagnostic tests for coronavirus. About 20,000 tests are being conducted in the state per day, but the goal is to increase the number of tests to 40,000 per day.

It also revealed that they are expanding diagnostic testing criteria so that first responders, frontline health workers, and essential workers can be screened. “They are our heroes who risk their health to help us overcome this crisis. They deserve priority for testing,” he explained.

In fact, he revealed that antibody testing for front-line healthcare workers was conducted today at four New York City hospitals: Bellevue Hospital, Elmhurst, Montefiore, the Health Science Clinic of southern New York State. “Next week we will do antibody tests for transit workers, the New York police and the state police,” he said.

“New Yorkers are saving lives, it is not an exaggeration. I know the past few weeks have not been easy, but the sacrifices New Yorkers are making are not in vain, “Cuomo insisted.