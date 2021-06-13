New York Times reveals that the CDMX subway collapsed due to government rush to inaugurate it

The section of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro would have collapsed because vital steel nails to support the elevated viaduct were not welded properly, amid the rush to inaugurate the work before the end of the six-year term of Marcelo Ebrard as Head of Government, ensures an investigation by The New York Times.

The US media took hundreds of photographs in ground zero, almost at the height of Olivos Station, where on May 3 a trab collapsed and with it the last carriages of a train that was passing towards Tláhuac, causing the death of 26 people and 100 injured.

The New York newspaper sent the evidence to engineering experts, and all concluded that the nails failed due to not being well welded Therefore, given the weight of the trains, which were also not adequate, the structure gave way.

“Under the tracks, the line was held together with bolt-shaped nails. By being welded onto steel and covered in concrete, a structure was created that was stronger than any material alone.

“The strength of the elevated viaduct depended on these nails, which had the function of being essential connectors for the structure to remain intact”explains the report.

However, the steel welds that held everything together were too weak, causing the elevated stretch of Line 12 to be unable to support the weight of the trains.

“The metal bolts that were crucial to the strength of the viaduct – and that served as the foundation for the entire structure – appear to have failed due to poor welding, a serious failure that likely caused the crash.

“That is one of the main explanations that Mexico City officials handle., according to several people with knowledge of the official inquiries about the disaster. An explanation that highlights a pattern of political opportunism and neglected works during the construction of the metro ”, he points out.

And everything … because of the rush

The “Golden Line” had problems from the first moment, even before its inauguration, with the tests of the empty trains.

“The Times reviewed thousands of pages of internal government documents and corporate documents on problems in the history of the subway, finding warnings and concerns, from a decade ago, about safety before the fatal accident.

“In its rush to finish, the City Government demanded that the construction companies open the metro before the Ebrard Government Headquarters ended in 2012“, Says the report

This pressure caused “frantic works” that began before the executive plan for the work was completed, which inevitably led to a faulty line from the beginning, he adds.

“Federal auditors found that the government ‘authorized poor quality work’ even since the line was being built. The certification was done less than an hour before it was inaugurated, although many parts were still to be finished ”, explains the investigation.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador assured that, what happened on May 3, It is something that happened unfortunately.

“The most affected, Iztapalapa, Tláhuac, humble, hard-working, good people, understand that these things unfortunately happen, and there it does not impact politically, electorally”, he said in his morning lecture.

However, after reviewing documents, interviewing people involved in the construction and experts who saw the photographic evidence, the US media investigation found that the collapse of Line 12 was due to severe construction failures.

There is also the problem with the trains that, according to the foreign newspaper, was due to the same rush to start the “Golden Line”, since trains were brought in that arrived as quickly as possible, but were not compatible with the type of tracks, which caused their wear.

All this was already known from the beginning, so the Times sought out Ebrard to find out his position on the matter, and the Foreign Secretary replied that “the problems observed” on Line 12 did not affect its operation.

He even suggested that the failure was due to a lack of maintenance. Something similar answered the CEO of Grupo Carso, Antonio GómezHowever, independent experts consulted by the Times emphasized that the photographs show weak welds, which could be the direct cause of the collapse.

Enrique Horcasitas, the director of the Line 12 project, affirmed that the companies would face a fine of 120 million dollars if they did not deliver the work before the end of Ebrard’s term, the New York media said.

Marcelo Ebrard and Claudia Sheinbaum responded

Claudia Sheinbaum, rejected this Sunday that his government leaked information to the US newspaper.

Claudia Sheinbaum, rejected this Sunday that his government leaked information to the US newspaper.

Through her Twitter account, the official responded to the article published today by the US media in which she assured that she had reviewed “thousands of pages of internal documents, both governmental and corporate” that detail the “serious flaws” in the construction of the Line 12.

“It is not our style to leak information and it never will be. It characterizes us to tell the truth directly without any intermediary, ”Sheinbaum pointed out.

According to the report, one of the documents reviewed would have been a government report from 2017 in which it is revealed that after an inspection after the earthquake of September 19 of that year, failures were detected in the original construction of the section that collapsed.

In this regard, the capital’s mayor clarified “categorically” that her government has never used journalistic leaks to inform or do its work.

“And less to a medium that has sought to confront the Fourth Transformation,” he specified in reference to the name of the policy led by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

He affirmed that they have been very responsible in waiting for technical, professional opinions.

In the same way, he said that the most important thing for the authorities is to attend “comprehensively” to the victims as they have been doing and to know the causes in a professional manner “to attend to the arrangement of line 12 as soon as possible.”

And he questioned the “unclear” interests behind the article.

The chancellor Marcelo Ebrard, who was head of the Government of Mexico City (2006-2012) In the period in which Line 12 was built and which was also mentioned in the report, he published this Sunday on his Twitter account a letter that he sent to the newspaper on June 3, which he said was “ignored” by the publication .

Here the answers given a few days ago to The New York Times regarding a report on Line 12. As you can see, they were completely ignored. https://t.co/bktYbBc6RV – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 13, 2021

In it, he stated that Line 12 “is perhaps the most audited and documented public work in the history of Mexico” and cited at least five reports that reviewed it.

He explained that when it was put into operation it was working in “optimal conditions.”

He also indicated that when the expert opinion in charge of the City Government comes to light, it will share its “Assessment of technical assertions and political intentionality of the text”.

With information from . and Agencia Reforma