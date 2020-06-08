New York, USA.

The opinion chief of the New York Times resigned after receiving criticism from his own editorial colleagues for publishing a column of a senator republican in which he asked for the military deployment to face the protests in the country.

James Bennett, responsible for editorial and opinion pages since May 2016, defended Senator Tom Cotton’s column “Send to the Army.”

READ MORE: Democrats push for anti-racist reforms amid protests in the US

Bennet argued that the article was an example of the newspaper’s commitment to ideological diversity, words that sparked anger both inside and outside the newsroom.

Cotton calls in his text “an overwhelming show of force to disperse, arrest, and ultimately deter lawbreakers,” in response to protests against racism that have occurred since the end of May in the United States following the death of George Floyd. , a black citizen, at the hands of a white police officer.

READ MORE: New York: Thousands take to the streets again in another day of protests

About 800 newspaper employees signed a petition protesting the column’s publication. Many of the newspaper’s employees tweeted: “Doing this puts @NYTimes’ black staff at risk.”

A.G. Sulzberger, the newspaper’s owner, initially defended the decision to publish the column, but later said the text did not meet the standards of the newspaper. New York Times.

Bennet later acknowledged that he had not read the column prior to its publication.

Sulzberger called Bennet Sunday “a journalist of enormous talent and integrity” in a statement announcing his resignation.

READ MORE: Video: Protesters topple and throw UK slave trader statue into river

The note did not mention the controversy generated by the column, but the owner acknowledged that “a significant collapse in the editing process has been detected in the last week, and it is not the first in recent years.”

“James and I agreed that a new team would be needed to run the department through a period of change.”

The newspaper named Katie Kingsbury, in the newspaper since 2017, acting interim opinion until after the November presidential election.