Three members of the White House Task Force Against Coronavirus will be quarantined after possible exposure to COVID-19, Administration officials said Saturday.

The Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIH), and the Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), will be quarantined for 14 days.

Stephen Hahn, the head of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), has already been quarantined.

Fauci, who has become the highest-profile public health expert on President Donald Trump’s task force, will follow a “modified” quarantine for the next two weeks after exposing “low risk” to a White House assistant who tested positive for coronavirus, according to the institute he heads.

Fauci is expected to work primarily from home, But he plans to testify in person next week before the Senate. Hahn and Redfield will also testify, but via video conference.

Hahn announced his quarantine on Friday in a memo to his staff. saying that he had come into contact with a person who has coronavirus. He said it was negative for the virus, but it was isolated as a precaution.

Redfield will be “teleworking for the next two weeks” after it was determined that he had a “low risk exposure” to a person at the White House, the CDC reported Saturday night.

The announcements come after two people with access to the White House tested positive for coronavirus.

The CDC and FDA did not release the identity of the person who tested positive and who the agency’s leaders contacted.

