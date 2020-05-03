New York —

Many have already spent the money, but dozens want to return it to the IRS to avoid problems

If a person mistakenly receives the $ 1,200 aid, it is preferable not to spend it.

Thousands of foreign workers are receiving the $ 1,200 dollars in aid for coronavirus, due to a software failure that sent money abroad.

According to a Politico report, the majority were students who had been in the United States and filed their tax reports in those periods.

Some of the people decided to keep the money and spend it, but there are others who have tried to return it, but the Tax Collection Office (IRS) does not have a choice of how to do it.

Accounting firms indicated that several of their clients contacted them to determine the consequence, because they used E-File or other systems intended for US citizens instead of using other forms when they reported taxes.

Dozens of people who haven’t spent the money are looking for an answer from the IRSThey do not want to compromise their travel visas to the United States.

The report is not clear about the options that those who want to return the money will have or the possible penalties for those who spent it, knowing that they should not receive the aid.

IRS has faced various problems about sending financial support, such as depositing funds in accounts of people who died, because they filed taxes in 2018 or 2019, so the system already had their data. In these cases, the Office seeks to recover the money.

Experts suggest that if a person mistakenly receives the deposit, it is best not to spend itAs the IRS could request the bank to reverse the transaction or directly request the money back.

