New York —

Life looked normal in Central Park over the weekend.

Photo:

Cindy Ord / .

The good temperatures led thousands of New Yorkers to forget about the coronavirus pandemic this weekend.

The Central park and other parks in the city had a greater turnout of people with temperatures reaching 70ºF. Videos on social media show individuals and families sunbathing on the lawn.

The images show that those present followed instructions from physical distancing, but they did not stop receiving criticism since the measures of confinement at home have not been lifted.

Groups of friends in Central Park despite the Covid-19

“16,000 New Yorkers killed in eight weeks! This is a slap in the face of health workers who risk their lives and die in the face of the pandemic, “wrote the doctor. Cleavon Gilman.

16,000 New Yorkers dead in 8 weeks! This is a SLAP in the face to healthcare providers nationwide risking their lives and dying on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. I’m in Central Park right now and it’s business as usual.😷👋👋 pic.twitter.com/RPdjciQVpx – leaCleavon Gilman, MD (@Cleavon_MD) May 2, 2020

The Mayor Bill de Blasio told CNN that the City expected more people to come out with the increase in temperature. The Police department it had 1,000 agents to patrol the streets and supervise social distancing. The police also distribute masks to the population.

This is what social distancing looks like in the epicenter of the # COVID__19 pandemic aka New York… Pretty sure there’s never that many people in Central Park pic.twitter.com/UGtZj26Pc4 – Ines (@kingjamines) May 2, 2020

The number of citations the NYPD issued to those in violation of social distancing rules is unknown.

The confinement order in New York is until May 15 at this time.

