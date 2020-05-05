New York —

The McLaren Speedtail was proclaimed as the fastest car in the history of the automotive firm, and proved it by running at more than 400 km / h on the track

The McLaren Speedtail It was established as the fastest British hybrid supercar of the moment at the end of 2019, however, although we knew this data, it had not been possible to see it running at full speed to verify this statement. Finally, McLaren shows that what he promised were not just words, and with an unusual video, the brand demonstrates all the skills that the Speedtail on the highway.

McLaren decided to test their vehicle on the take-off runways of the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, where through the 4.82 km long track, Kenny brack, McLaren’s head of testing, stepped behind the wheel to test the Speedtail’s ability to roll at full speed.

In the video you can see part of the more than 30 passes of the Speedtail exceeding 400 km / h, a fact that demonstrates the good performance of McLaren with its Hyper-gt street. A car that touches 2 million euros and whose edition will be limited to just 106 units, each and every one of them personalized to the taste of each client according to the Motorpasion portal.

The extremely slim carbon fiber body of the Speedtail It is 5.14 meters long and is assembled on a monocoque chassis of the same specific material to complete its purpose. The exterior is fully designed to offer the minimal wind resistance, including cameras instead of rear-view mirrors, the long rear or the coverage of the front tires.

The Speedtail has a 4.0 V8 biturbo engine associated with a hybrid scheme that is capable of jointly developing 1,050 hp and 1,150 Nm of torque.

The electrical section uses the technology developed in Formula E, using a 230 kW (308 hp) electric motor, powered by a high-density battery pack with a capacity of 1,647 kWh. A density that multiplies by four that used in the McLaren P1 with 5.2 kW / kg.

