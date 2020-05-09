New York —

In football it has not gone quite well, but the Galaxy striker scored a great goal with the beautiful home he has in one of the most exclusive areas of California

Chicharito enjoys his new life in Los Angeles.

The Mexican soccer player Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández, who left soccer in Europe to play in the MLS with Los Aangels galaxy, moved to Beverly Hills together with his wife, the model Sarah Kohan, and your baby Noah.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player chose to live in Cienaga Boulevard, an area famous for its luxury restaurants and its television studios, in addition to being the place where also footballers live Jonathan Dos Santos and Carlos candle.

Although ‘Chicharito’ is characterized by keeping her private life away from the spotlight, her partner is more open, being she who has allowed us to know some details of her luxurious mansion.

Kitchen

The kitchen is open and combines the gray colors of its cupboard with the coffees of its bar, which not only serves to prepare and cook food, but also to eat it.

The bar has a space for four people, so the couple decided to equip it with four brown benches and a metal base.

Dinning room

On one side of the kitchen is a small dining room with space for six people, which stands out for its flower arrangements in the center of the table and for combining wood and glass in its design.

Room

The room is made up of a gray sofa, in the shape of ’Ele’, with capacity for eight people, as well as a carpet of a similar tone.

Game room

The house was designed to become the ideal place for Noah and his little brother who is already on the way, so the striker of the Mexican National Team and his wife conditioned an interior room for them to have fun, without having to go out to the garden .

Main bedroom

The couple’s bedroom stands out for its light tones, since both the bedding and the headboard are white or light gray.

Garden

In addition to its extensive green areas, which stand out for their artificial grass and plants, the garden has an area with children’s games and a small sandpit.

Swimming pool

The pool could not be missing in the house and although it is perhaps not large enough, it is the ideal size for the two smallest members of the family to give their first strokes in the water.

