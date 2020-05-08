New York —

The presenter and his wife bought the mansion at the beginning of the year and plan to sell it at double the price after having made a series of improvements

The television presenter Ellen Degeneres, 62, and his wife, Portia de Rossi, 47, are offering for sale the old mansion that they have in Montecito, California, which was originally built in the 18th century in Surrey, England.

Home, Tudor style and made up of two buildings, it was transferred in the 1980s to the United States and was rebuilt stone by stone to preserve its original design.

The then owners chose the community of Montecito, located in the county of Saint Barbara, to install the imposing property known as The Porter House and whose extension is 1.35 acres.

Since January of this year, the mansion belongs to the also comedian and her partner, who acquired it in $ 3.6 million, but they relaunched it to the market, at the end of April, in 6.9 million.

The reasons why Ellen and Portia want to get rid of the house so quickly is because they bought it for the sole purpose of renovating and selling it.

Despite the little time they spent on the renovation, it transpired that it was more than enough time to change the kitchen, the three bathrooms, install a study, a bar and a laundry.

They also removed one of the three bedrooms that it had and the doors that separated the rooms, which gave it more space and lighting.

In addition to its remodeling, the house draws attention for its brick terraces, its high ceilings, its large windows, its wooden beams, its chimneys, its stone paths and its imposing gardens, elements that take us back to medieval England.

The kitchen is one of the star rooms of the house, combining wood and various black elements, which gives a touch of elegance and modernity to the mansion.

The kitchen is open and through its bar area you have access to the dining room, while through a small door, located next to the refrigerator area, you can access the garden.

Another room that takes the reflectors is the main bedroom and its bathroom.

In the bedroom, the old touches were respected, so that the tenants feel that they are sleeping inside a palace, while observing from their window the green nature that embraces the mansion.

While the bathroom has, next to the window, a spa style stone bathtub, being, without a doubt, the ideal space to relax.

