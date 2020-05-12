New York —

Ninel Conde

Photo:

Frazer Harrison / . For Univision

Ninel Conde She is one of the most sensual singers and actresses of the show, with her beautiful figure she has managed to get hold of a large number of fans who do not lose detail of her life on social networks and follow her to know her projects. But like everyone, she also had her beginnings.

The singer began her career in 1995, when she was just 19 years old. She won the contest “Miss State of Mexico” and was screened for its charisma and sensuality. This would be just a catapult to what would come next.

And while she has always boasted of being beautiful, her physical appearance has changed over time, just look at a photograph of when I was 20 years old. In the image you can see Ninel wearing lightning red hair and wearing a very provocative outfit.

Ninel Conde / México, 1996. Credits: ..

The year was 1996, Conde had been invited to participate in the soap opera Luz Clarita. After going through the beauty pageant, she managed to study theater and body expression at the “Emilia Carranza” Art and Theater Center. From there studied acting and singing. The following years would be training for her, managing to stand out in the soap opera Rebelde in 2004.

At present is having a bad time because of the problems that your ex, Giovanni Medina has left you. And it is that of his love story only problems remain for custody of your child. Hopefully things improve for Ninel soon and she can finally reunite with your child.

