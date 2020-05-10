New York —

NY continues to be the entity with the most cases of coronavirus in the US.

Counts by coronavirus in the world they have been questioned, because it is estimated that there could be many more than those registered due to the lack of evidence.

The death toll in the United States has also been questioned, but experts they estimate that the report of almost 80,000 deceased could double Due to serious delays and inconsistencies in reporting, the paucity of ongoing evidence, and the likelihood that thousands of people have avoided seeking treatment for fear of coming into contact with COVID-19.

A Daily Mail report indicates that leading pediologists, regional officials and other experts have said that current counts do not reflect the total devastation of the virus, which totals 1.3 million infections in the United States.

Mark Hayward, a professor of sociology at the University of Texas at Austin who advises the Centers for Disease Detection and Prevention (CDC) on his mortality statistics, he warned that it is very difficult to assess the “total mortality burden” from the pandemic.

It refers to other conditions that could condition the death of a person, including heart failure.

“I think the count down is huge.”Hayward, who contributed to a report by The Independent, said. “Covid’s overall mortality burden, which covers all of the causes he talked about, could be dramatically higher.”

He noted that the true number of deaths is likely to be double the current count.

The White House press secretary, Kayleigh McEnanyHe even mentioned the problem.

Fears of an unreported death toll come as several states expand efforts to ease restrictions to re-boost the economy.

