New York —

More than 35,000 test kits shipped via mail and package have been seized in the US

The more than 35,000 tests to diagnose the coronavirus that have been seized by customs authorities since the pandemic was declared in the United States reveal a lucrative business that would generate very good profits for those who have taken advantage of the crisis and made money clandestinely.

The total price of these test kits amounts to more than $ 700,000 dollars, according to the estimate made by Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

And that’s only those who have been able to seize.

Since the start of the pandemic, CBP has reported an increase in the seizure of medical evidence for COVID-19 that are false or have not been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (Fda).

The seized test kits were intended to be distributed via postal mail or arrived from abroad in package shipments.

The largest shipments of this medical equipment have been detected in the correspondence processing center of Cincinnati, Ohio, where 62 seizures have been registered for a total of 29,438 test kits they would have an estimated value of $ 588,760 dollars.

Another 52 shipments detected in Cincinnati are under review by the FDA, CBP said.

At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, where 20% of all international mail arriving in the country is processed, have been seized 1,147 test kits in 11 shipments, most from Britain.

“Criminals are exploiting the pandemic for illegal financial gain,” said the customs authority. “These criminals are smuggling and selling counterfeit medical equipment, unapproved test kits, medications, and hygiene products.”

The express mail processing center in Indianapolis It is another place where unauthorized or fake test kits have also been detected. In one of the shipments they discovered 4,650 of them that had the legends: “Unrestricted test kit” and “COVID-19 rapid test device”.

The authorized tests for COVID-19 are prepared by medical professionals in laboratories certified by state health authorities, CBP said.

Pirated or fake products to diagnose the coronavirus are homemade and are sold online or informally and directly, so authorities warn of the health risks they can pose if they are not made or administered by medical professionals.

