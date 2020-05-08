New York —

Two boats with 18 undocumented on board were detained before they reached the coast

Agents of the Border Patrol that during the night of Wednesday, May 6, they were chasing a boat and shot the boat’s engine to stop it before it reached the coast of San Diego, California.

On board were 8 Mexican migrants who tried to enter the United States by sea from the Pacific Ocean when they set sail from the coasts of Baja California, Mexico.

This boat was the second vessel that the Customs and Border Protection agents (CBP) arrested that same night.

Minutes before, agents from the Air and Maritime Operations unit (LOVE) that monitor the coasts detected a panga with 10 migrants on board that entered the territorial waters of the United States.

The crew stopped the panga when they were intercepted by a Border Patrol boat that received the coordinates from the agents in the air, locating it about 8 nautical miles west of Point Loma, on the San Diego coast.

On the run

The second boat was a 17-foot-long open-hired pleasure boat that accelerated the march when border agents ordered it to stop so they started a chase.

“Officers finally chased the boat and safely detained it at sea by using special tactical training to fire and deactivate the boat’s engine,” CBP said in a statement.

The boat was stranded about 4 nautical miles before reaching the coast of Crowned.

The 18 migrants who were apprehended that night, all Mexicans, were immediately deported to their country.

“These smugglers disregard the safety of their passengers or others in the water. They routinely operate overloaded vessels with no required navigation lights and operate within dangerous areas of unpredictable surf, ”he stated. Chris Hunter, AMO deputy director in San Diego.

According to Hunter, it is safer for both agents and migrants to stop the boat at sea before it reaches the beach, as landing can be dangerous for everyone.

