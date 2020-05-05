New York —

The Hall of Fame member would have received $ 1.1 million for submissions that were not made

Brett Favre appears in the audit made in his native Mississippi by the fate of public resources.

Photo:

Joe Robbins / .

The name of the American football Hall of Fame member Brett Favre was found involved in a misappropriation scheme of welfare funds intended to serve the most vulnerable population in Mississippi, Home state of the former NFL star and one of the poorest entities in the United States.

In accordance with State Auditor Shad White, stemming from an investigation of around eight months involving many more movements, Favre would have received $ 1.1 million for motivational presentations and talks that never took place., in an appeal from the Mississippi Department of Human Services (DHS).

#Mississippi auditor: Ex-NFL quarterback Brett Favre received $ 1.1 million in welfare money for no-show speeches (from @AP) #msleg https://t.co/ajdGepGLYr – Emily Wagster Pettus (@EWagsterPettus) May 5, 2020

According to the audit carried out, expenditures totaling $ 94 million were identified from a federal resource misused in various programs as the alleged payment to the former Green Bay Packers star.

“After a superficial review of those dates, the auditors were able to determine that the hired individual did not speak or was present at those events,” the document explains.

The Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) was one of multiple non-profit organizations mandated by DHS to spend money through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program provided by the federal government.

The auditory establishes that the MCEC paid the company Favre Enterprises, $ 500 thousand dollars in December 2017 and $ 600 thousand more in June 2018 for the presentations, which should include promotions, autographs and speeches that were never made.

Favre has not issued a statement in this regard.

We recommend you:

Embarrassing NFL ex-runner arrested for driving while intoxicated

.