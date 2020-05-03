New York —

The young woman identified as Chantal Leal, days before was at a party despite the quarantine of the coronavirus

They identify a woman who attacked and accused doctors of having killed a sick relative of COVID-19

On social networks they exhibited the woman, identified as Chantal Loyal, who between shouts accused that in a hospital in Mexico, the doctors were killing the sick with coronavirus or COVID-19, and who, together with a group of people, attacked medical and security personnel of the health center known as Hospital of the Americas, located in the municipality of Ecatepec at Mexico state.

The woman claimed that one day before death, her relative was well and that it made him suspicious that from one day to the next he was dead, for which she accused the doctors of “inject something“To take his life.

We share: The woman who entered the Las Américas hospital is called Chantal Leal, after the videos she deleted her account, but she did not say that on April 5 she had a party and there were even mariachis. pic.twitter.com/GYdhDAHoqk – 🚨 informativo mexico 🚨 🚓🚑🚒 (@ InformativoMxi1) May 2, 2020

To make matters worse, she and other people touched the dead who had allegedly died of the coronavirus and they continued attacking the medical personnel and members of the National Guard who came to protect the hospital due to the aggressions of the group of people.

Given what happened, and the baseless accusations, Chantal Leal She was exhibited as one of the people who has not respected the provisions of the authorities in which they suggest that there is social distancing, since just on April 5 she would have participated in a party in which there were dozens of people and in which there would even have been come mariachi.

In other photographs he is seen consuming what appears to be marijuana and posing with friends during a meeting, this against the calls of the Mexican government not to hold meetings to avoid the spread of coronavirus, which to say of an interview that was made to the mother of the deceased by which these people entered the hospital, does not exist.

In this way, users on social networks accused the family of attacking personal doctor after there was a dead person in their nearby circle, but days before they were not respecting the measures to stop the virus and those are the consequences.

In addition, they make a call to take care of the people who live with her and the other subjects who entered the hospital because they were in contact with the corpses of people killed by coronavirus.

