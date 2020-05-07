New York —

LeBron James raised his voice in the face of injustice.

Photo:

Harry How / .

A few days ago, the shocking video of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a young African American from 25 years who, while running, was chased, hit and killed by several shots fired at the hands of a white man, later identified as Travis McMichael.

After the revelation of said video, the star of the NBA, Lebron James, posted a message on twitter in which he showed his outrage and sent a message of support to the Arbery family.

We’re literally hunted EVERYDAY / EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can’t even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME !!!!! I’m sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the… .. pic.twitter.com/r1PNxs8Vgn – LeBron James (@KingJames) May 6, 2020

“They literally hunt us EVERY DAY / EVERY MOMENT that we leave the comfort of our homes! You can’t even go on a damn walk! Are you kidding? ARE YOU KIDDING? Sorry Ahmaud, rest in paradise, my prayers and blessings sent to heaven and your family. “Wrote King James.

After Ahmaud Arbery’s death, Travis McMichael He did not face charges because he and his father argued that they were trying to arrest a citizen who conformed to the description of a thief who had committed various crimes in the area. However, this video is new evidence that shows that the events did not happen and it was a cold-blooded murder.

.