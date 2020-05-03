New York —

Luis Roberto Alves ‘Zague’ is one of the greatest idols in the history of America, compared only to Carlos Reinoso and Cuauhtémoc BlancoBecause, in addition to gaining the love of the fans, the legendary ‘Zaguinho’ continues to be the top scorer for the Eagles.

But not everything is honey on flakes, because despite being a cream-blue idol, Zague had a stormy walk with the institution, especially in his last years wearing the cream-blue shirt, as revealed in an interview for BolaVip.

“I had proposals for national teams but I did not want to leave because I knew that my identity was fully developed for America, in my last years yes, not because I wanted to, but almost by obligation on the part of the managers, I was forced to leave America and it is something that hurts me until today. I would have wanted to retire in America and they didn’t give me that opportunity, But that’s the way it is in soccer and one has to understand, the world continues to spin and life continues, “said Zague.

In the end, the Mexican striker had to leave Americagoing through other clubs like Necaxa and Atlante, despite the fact that his identity was totally related to the Eagles.

“I had to play for other teams, of which I am very grateful because I had an incredible time, like Atlante and Necaxa, but for me he would have played my entire career in America. Why? Because of the feeling, love, identity that I had for the institution, because as a child I lived it, they talked to me, I felt it and I wanted to transport it to the field of play and to my life as a professional“Pointed out the now Tv Azteca analyst.

In fact, his retirement was not as he would have expected, and it is that despite having a farewell game before BarcelonaZague wanted to play one more season with America.

“I insinuated and tried, suddenly a party arose that was not contemplated to be exclusively my farewell match, but someone could pull the strings and transform or join in some way to make it my farewell match against Barcelona , but originally it was not budgeted or structured to be my farewell match, but it ended up being against the Barcelona of Puyol, Rafa Márquez and Ronaldinho, who came to Mexico for that match, but my dream was really to retire in a tournament playing with the America shirt and it was not possible. But well, I assimilated it and understood it, here we continue and for that reason I am not going to generate a grudge or a hatred“Said Luis Roberto Alves.

Zague admitted that on the professional issue he was dissatisfied with his participation in World Cups, as he only attended United States 1994, and consider that he may have been chosen to France 98 and Korea-Japan 2002.

After his retirement, Zague had a short-lived step as director of America, where I also have a bad taste in my mouth, as he never had the autonomy to make decisions in sports matters.

