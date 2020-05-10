New York —

Search work at the site will continue, which could increase the number of human remains.

The remains of 25 people were located in the municipality of El Salto in the state of Jalisco, one of the areas of influence of the drug dealer Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias the Mencho, the Lord of the Roosters or the Gallero, Maximum leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Through a statement thus confirmed by the Jalisco State Prosecutor’s Office (FE) through the Prosecutor’s Office Regional He explained that he concluded the work of locating disappeared people on a farm located in the aforementioned place, where the remains of people were clandestinely buried.

The Jalisco Prosecutor’s Office reported that the remains of 25 people were located in a property located in El Salto, in addition to 5 bags in which it is presumed there could be more bodies. The discovery occurred in the La Piedrera neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/dmhTqk5r5o – NotiGDL (@NotiGDL) May 10, 2020

It was detailed that last Thursday after a report that elements of the El Salto Metropolitan Police They went to the place and located bone remains on the property, so they asked the corresponding authorities to carry out the corresponding review, and so a Control Judge the search and exhumation order to enter the farm and rule out the presence of more human remains there.

Once with the court order, elements of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office In conjunction with anthropological experts from the Jaliscienses Institute of Forensic Sciences (IJCF), the investigations began.

After searching the farm, the remains of 25 deceased without identify (PFSI), as well as five bags in which it is presumed there could be more human remains, both the bodies and the evidence were transferred to the facilities of the Jaliscienses Institute of Forensic Sciences to carry out the corresponding expert examinations.

Work on the site will continue in the coming days until the presence of more evidence on the farm is ruled out by the researchers.

