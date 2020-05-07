New York —

A man of Dominican Republic nicknamed “Myself” this week he was extradited to NY to face charges related to drug trafficking and the money laundering.

Melvin Martinez, 38 years old, who is also known by the nickname of “The force”, was arrested last January in his native country after agents from the National Security Investigations unit (HSI), belonging to the Office for Immigration and Customs Control (ICE), will collect evidence against you.

Martinez arrived in New York City on Monday and was brought before the judge on Tuesday at a charge-reading hearing by the federal prosecution.

The criminal accusation points out that “Myself” or “La Fuerza” participated in an international network for drug trafficking to the United States and its distribution in the New York area, in addition to conspiring to launder money.

Three other members of this group of alleged drug traffickers are identified in the indictment:

Emersson Alexander Jiménez Suárez, alias “El Chamo” or “El Chamo Jota”.

Henry León Gutiérrez, alias “León NYNY”.

Juan Felipe Isaza Quintero, alias “Felipao” or “Thor”.

Coca flight

Between January and April 2015, according to the documents presented in court, Martínez and other members of the organization coordinated shipments of cocaine in Venezuela, Mexico, Jamaica and Dominican Republic bound for United States.

The New York Eastern District Attorney’s Office cited one of the cases registered in February 2015 in which Martínez organized the transfer of 188 kilos of cocaine on a commercial airline flight that took off from Venezuela to the Dominican Republic.

However, when the plane landed at the Santo Domingo airport, the cargo was discovered and confiscated by local authorities.

Peter C. Fitzhugh, a special agent in charge of HSI in New York, said it was a complex investigation that lasted several years, but in which it was possible to identify the cocaine distribution operations that Martínez and other members of the group were carrying out in New York. .

“His extradition is a great step forward after the damaging impact the Martinez organization had on the people of the United States and in the New York City region,” Fitzhugh said.

