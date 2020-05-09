New York —

Herrera doesn’t want to be in Chivas either.

The President of Chivas, Amaury Vergara, made it clear that during his administration he does not want anything related to America in his team and an interview with TUDN stated that Miguel Herrera has closed doors in the Guadalajara since beyond having an identity with the Eagles, he does not meet the profile he is looking for for his club.

“I am not interested and with all the more reason that now that he is in America, his possibility of coming to Chivas is practically 100% limited … I will be very direct, I am not interested at all in working with the Louse, I recognize his career, I think he is a successful Mexican and he has done a very good job in our football; but I don’t think it’s the right profile for Chivas, “said Vergara.

In the same way he declared that he is completely Americanist, even more than his father Jorge Vergara, that is why he does not want anything “yellow”.

“There is no yellow color in my house and if you are going to see me with yellow on it will have to be a little detail, but to that degreeI think I would even tell you more than my father, but in the chair in which I have to represent today I have to be very diplomatic because we can offend and it is not my intention to offend ”, added the owner of the Flock.

The response from Miguel Herrera it did not take long to arrive and interview for ESPN He noted that he is not interested in reaching Chivas, since it is completely identified with America.

“I am not going to lead Chivas. I will never think of directing in Chivas again, nor are they thinking of me. I have an American stamp and what the boys have done and have dragged me to their success I am happy and I want to be a historical coach of America. So how a historical technician from America is going to manage to direct the archrival, “said the Louse.”

Regarding the statements of Amaury VergaraHerrera pointed out that they were correct since the rivalry must prevail.

“Amaury’s statements are correct. I have respect for him and I know the board of Chivas well, Michel Leaño and Ricardo Peláez. They are not interesting to me, nor am I interesting to them. We simply seek rivalry and respect each other as rivals“Said Miguel Herrera.

