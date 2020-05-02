New York —

BBC brings together 4 stories of people who died the same day in different parts of the world.

Many people who live thousands of miles apart and apparently have nothing in common have joined these days in their fight against the coronavirus.

More than three million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 since the disease first appeared in China late last year.

About 230,000 have died.

There are only a handful of countries that have not been affected by the pandemic and personal stories are happening on all continents.

These are the stories of four other people who died in different parts of the world the same day, April 12.

Nurse Maria

Seaito Pollidori He was admitted to a hospital in central Italy in late February. He was undergoing an operation to try to reverse stomach cancer.

Family courtesy Maria Pollidori died of covid-19 in Italy. He was 84 years old.

When he came out of the operating room, everything seemed to have gone well, and his family looked forward to his return.

But on April 9 they received a call from the hospital. The doctors informed them that the 84 years, Maria had tested positive for coronavirus.

For several weeks, Italy It was the epicenter of the global pandemic, registering more coronavirus-related deaths than any other country in the world.

The central region of Marche, where María’s family lives, has registered thousands of cases.

. Italy is one of the countries worst hit by the coronavirus in which strict containment measures were applied.

But the family had no idea that she had shown symptoms of the disease.

Three days after receiving the call from the hospital, Maria passed away.

Her son Pierluigi said that the most difficult thing had been not being able to be near her “when she needed us the most”.

Maria’s death not only affected her family.

As a nurse and midwife for 25 years, she was well known around the small coastal town of Porto Potenza.

But due to the pandemic, no one was able to pay their respects to him at a funeral.

Returning to Cuba after 60 years

Elsewhere in North America, we find the history of Victor Batista Falla, than had recently returned to Cuba, the country where he was born, for the first time in 60 years.

Courtesy Victor Batista Falla died of COVID-19 in Cuba, after leaving the island 60 years ago.

The 87-year-old man was born into one of the richest families in the country.

His father was the founder of a bank and his mother was descended from wealthy sugar planters.

He fled the country in 1960, after Fidel Castro and his revolutionary forces overthrew President Fulgencio Batista.

Víctor became a prominent figure in Cuban literature in exile, founding Exilio and Escandalar magazines in New York.

After moving to Madrid, he opened the Colibrí publishing house, through which he published numerous essays on Cuba.

Cuban writer William Navarette, who lives in France, met Victor in the Spanish capital in 1996 at a café popular with Cuban exiles.

After their first meeting, friends saw each other whenever William was in Madrid.

William described Victor as a man who hated confrontation and gossip, and who protected his privacy.

“He liked the good life, but he was very restrained,” William said of his friend. “He never flaunted his relationships and never bragged about the things he accomplished.”

.The streets of Havana are also empty because of the pandemic.

Victor’s high-profile relationships extended far beyond Cuba.

He was uncle of the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg. In a statement, the Duke and Duchess claimed that his death was a “great loss” to the family.

William said that Victor never spoke of his connection to royalty and that he did not like to speak of his family’s vast wealth.

“I once asked him if he was homesick for the luxurious life he had had in Cuba until he was 27,” recalled William.

“He replied that They made him nostalgic for the things he wanted to have done and did not do. “

After 60 years out of the country, Víctor returned to Cuba in February. It is unclear what prompted him to return.

In fact, William didn’t know anything about the trip until he read a newspaper article that said his friend had died there from COVID-19.

Love at first sight

Family Courtesy Anthony and Phillip were married in 2014 and lived in Texas.

Thousands of miles away, in the US state of Texas, Phillip Tsai-Brooks and husband Anthony They were admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 on April 12.

Their thing was love at first sight when they met through mutual friends.

They were married in 2014 on a cruise ship in San Francisco Bay and took Phillip’s widowed mother on her honeymoon trip to Puerto Rico, just like they used to do on numerous international trips.

Phillip’s brothers told the BBC how the couple had managed to break down barriers and be accepted as a couple in the city of San Antonio.

Everyone knew them for the contagious joy they brought to the community.

.Texas staged several citizen protests demanding a reopening of the state’s economy.

Phillip was part of a large family and had four more brothers.

He had always dreamed of being a stylist and someday opening his own salon.

His ambitions came true when he opened the Extreme Opulence Hair Studio and had recently been teaching the profession to others.

Anthony, known as Tony, spent several years in the United States Air Force before starting work for his city council, helping with budget planning for the city of Live Oak.

One of his colleagues said he was “smarter at city budgeting than most people,” and described him as “One of the nicest guys i’ve ever met.”

The charismatic military veteran often brought candy to work for the mayor and left them in a jar on his desk, he said.

Family and friends of both described them as the perfect couple. They dreamed of adopting children.

Family courtesy The couple dreamed of adopting their children one day.

But their lives and dreams were tragically interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak.

In a Facebook post in late March, Phillip, 42, said he was not feeling well and had been told to quarantine as a precaution.

Six days later, he said he was in the hospital and had tested positive for coronavirus.

“He will be here for a couple of days … then quarantined,” he wrote.

Anthony, 52, was taken to a different hospital, with similar symptoms.

In what Phillip’s brothers described as the final chapter in their love story, Tony was transferred to the same hospital as Phillip.

As their health deteriorated, they were placed in rooms next to each other.

Phillip passed away on April 12 after having a heart attack. A complication arising from COVID-19.

Only two days later, Anthony died.

“A tragic loss, but their love will last forever,” said Phillip’s brothers.

The Bophal tragedy

In the early hours of December 3, 1984, a valve broke in a storage tank inside a chemical factory in the Indian city of Bhopal.

EPAIndia has been under strict pandemic quarantine for weeks.

Soon after, a deadly cloud of gas escaped from the factory to surrounding neighborhoods.

It became one of the deadliest industrial disasters in modern history.

Thousands of people died and tens of thousands more needed treatment.

Among them was Imran Khan, who was only a child when the disaster occurred. Two years ago, he developed mouth cancer. It is believed that as a result of the leak, he had to quit his job.

After surviving his initial cancer, he returned again, although he was forced to undergo further chemotherapy.

His condition has deteriorated in recent weeks and he died on April 12. Subsequent tests confirmed that he had contracted coronavirus.

A group representing survivors of the gas tragedy accused the local government of turning its back on people like Imran.

They say that five survivors of gas leaks died of coronavirus a few days apart.

EPAL Coronavirus controls are common on the streets of Bhopal, India.

A hospital created for victims of the Bophal tragedy became a facility for patients with coronavirus.

The Bhopal Information and Action Group says the gas victims were ignored, despite being particularly vulnerable to the virus due to their health conditions.

Imran’s older brother Rashid Khan now cares for his wife and son. “The well-being of all his family is on my shoulders”, Hindi told the BBC.

This report was made with the help of Alessandra Maggiorani and Shuriah Niazi

