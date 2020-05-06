New York —

The inhabitants of the Peñón de los Baños did not want to break with their “uses and customs”

MEXICO – Despite the sanitary measures imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, residents of the colony Rock of the BathsThey did not want to break the tradition and held the festival on May 5, to commemorate the Battle of Puebla.

The Alcaldia Venustiano Carranza, east of Mexico City, had announced in recent days that the event due to the coronavirus pandemic would be suspended, but the inhabitants of the popular colony decided to continue “Uses and customs” and celebrate one more anniversary of the Battle of Puebla.

“Peñón de los Baños” is a trend for the feast of May 5 in said neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/5sQGiSh1wX – Why is Trend? (@porkestendencia) May 6, 2020

Thus, the inhabitants of the popular neighborhood took to the streets without the minimum sanitary measures, such as the use of mouthguards and healthy distance.

Although the celebration of May 5 in the Peñón de los Baños area was canceled, dozens of people took to the streets without protection and without respecting the healthy distance >> https://t.co/7agpFXS8zD

#EnPunto with @DeniseMaerker pic.twitter.com/DSW0vk6TlF – Televisa News (@NTelevisa_com) May 6, 2020

The inhabitants did not mind the patrols passing, since the policemen did nothing to scatter the people.

The Mayor of Venustiano Carranza, Julio César Moreno He said, in an interview with Multimedios, that an official act was not carried out, but that due to uses and customs, the inhabitants carried out the traditional celebration.

🇲🇽 | In Peñón de los Baños, CDMX, it is celebrated on May 5. Without social distancing, without following orders imposed by the mayor to cancel the celebration, but above all demonstrating that in Mexico the pandemic of ignorance causes more damage than that of the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/WgaAJpMQIP – ʀɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴛᴛɪ (@MarioRiveretti) May 6, 2020

All day the celebration was held and the rain did not stop the neighbors, who even danced and had fun drinking alcoholic beverages.

Beers, singing and dancing was the denominator, despite the rain that fell in the country’s capital.

@ C5_CDMX Good night at the V. Carranza City Hall in the Col. Peñón de los Baños there are people celebrating, you have to leave that area pic.twitter.com/jT6uWg8EEW – David Morales (@DavidMorales_V) May 6, 2020

There were even gunshots and the authorities did nothing to scatter the groups of people who were celebrating to the rhythm of the music.

What a healthy distance. In the Peñón de los Baños –CDMX– dozens of people took to the streets to celebrate the battle of May 5. No authority dispersed them #enPunto # covid19pic.twitter.com / 3I9ee6Bs8t – Denise Maerker (@DeniseMaerker) May 6, 2020

