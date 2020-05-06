New York —

The inhabitants of the Peñón de los Baños did not want to break with their “uses and customs”

MEXICO – Despite the sanitary measures imposed by the authorities to curb the spread of coronavirus, residents of the colony Rock of the BathsThey did not want to break the tradition and held the festival on May 5, to commemorate the Battle of Puebla.

The Alcaldia Venustiano Carranza, east of Mexico City, had announced in recent days that the event due to the coronavirus pandemic would be suspended, but the inhabitants of the popular colony decided to continue “Uses and customs” and celebrate one more anniversary of the Battle of Puebla.

Thus, the inhabitants of the popular neighborhood took to the streets without the minimum sanitary measures, such as the use of mouthguards and healthy distance.

The inhabitants did not mind the patrols passing, since the policemen did nothing to scatter the people.

The Mayor of Venustiano Carranza, Julio César Moreno He said, in an interview with Multimedios, that an official act was not carried out, but that due to uses and customs, the inhabitants carried out the traditional celebration.

All day the celebration was held and the rain did not stop the neighbors, who even danced and had fun drinking alcoholic beverages.

Beers, singing and dancing was the denominator, despite the rain that fell in the country’s capital.

There were even gunshots and the authorities did nothing to scatter the groups of people who were celebrating to the rhythm of the music.

.