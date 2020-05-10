New York —

A crowd gathered at the Gabino Sosa Stadium to bid farewell to the Rosario footballer

Mural of the Trinche Carlovich in the Gabino Sosa stadium.

After two days in intensive care from a blow to the head during an assault, the past Friday, May 8 passed away Tomás Felipe ‘Trinche’ Carlovich, considered by many to be one of the best Argentine soccer players.

Rosario Central says goodbye to someone who was one of the best players this city gave. We accompany Tomás Carlovich’s family and friends in pain. Thanks Trinche for your humility and for your football! pic.twitter.com/ggaedMBWWD – Rosario Central – (From 🏡) (@CARCoficial) May 8, 2020

In rosary beads, hometown of Lionel Messi and the Trinche, the population broke the confinement to say goodbye to the Argentine crack. Carlovich’s body was veiled on Saturday in the western area of ​​Rosario and the coffin was later taken to the stadium Gabino Sosawhere does he play Córdoba Central, team of the fourth division of Argentine soccer in which the Trinche played most of his career.

The farewell to Trinche Carlovich at his home: the Gabino Sosa stadium in Central Córdoba de Rosario 🔵🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/3b7uRDnTqS – VarskySports (@VarskySports) May 9, 2020

A large number of fans, friends and former teammates were already waiting for him on the court, who were in charge of bidding him farewell. The coffin of El Trinche was placed on the field, with a soccer ball on it and then they lifted it up to walk the field, amid applause and batons towards the soccer player.

Last goodbye to Trinche Carlovich at Gabino Sosa pic.twitter.com/aFUe8ZlfXJ – La Capital Ovation (@LC_Ovacion) May 9, 2020

Weeks before his death, Carlovich met with Diego Armando Maradona who signed him a shirt and said “Trinche, you were better than me”. Upon learning of the death of Rosario, Maradona said goodbye to him through an emotional post on his Instagram account, with a couple of photographs of that meeting.

Despite having played the vast majority of his career in lower categories, figures such as Diego Maradona, Jose Pekerman and César Luis Menotti, they considered him one of the best players in Argentine soccer.

Rest in peace, Tomás Felipe ‘Trinche’ Carlovich.

.