Amid the uncertainty about the coronavirus, they did not find an investor to associate with them.

Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López ran out of potential partners to acquire the baseball team.

The couple of Alex Rodríguez and Jennifer López they would have stopped trying to buy the New York Mets, after not finding the partner they were looking to undertake a new adventure as co-owners of the Queens team, in a task that became more complicated as the global coronavirus crisis has impacted the US economy.

According to information published by the New York Post, A-Rod and JLo were seeking a partnership with biotech billionaire Wayne Rothbaum; however, this agreement was not possible since he was not willing to invest more than $ 1 billion dollars, when the franchise, owned by the Wilpon family, was valued at about $ 2.6 billion, before the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez end their quest to buy the Mets https://t.co/ZmM8no4rVK pic.twitter.com/gzg8oFI4fN – New York Post (@nypost) May 7, 2020

According to the New York newspaper, another factor was that Rothbaum wanted more control of the team regarding which the couple was willing to grant. “The Rothbaum affair deflated quickly,” said a source quoted by the NY Post. “It was not his first choice, but he was the first to accept the following steps,” he added.

For now, the future of the ‘Metropolitans’ remains uncertain as a team that reports losses and that has been devalued as a result of the economic impact caused by the coronavirus.

