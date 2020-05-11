New York —

Pitcher Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds took the situation in a good mood

Trevor Bauer decided to give a pair of sneakers and a signed ball to those who call him on the phone.

The Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer, fell prey to a television error, but capitalized on the blunder to please fans in an era of uncertainty about the immediate future of baseball in the majors.

During one of the broadcasts by the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) on ESPN, a link was made via video call with Bauer to discuss the game; However, The production of the program did not realize that when putting on the screen the image of the major league pitcher, his personal phone number also appeared from which they were making the connection.

So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this… shall we call it… massive screw up… I’m doing a giveaway! I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck! pic.twitter.com/luEqvwGtxW – Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 10, 2020

The mistake did not go unnoticed by many of the fans who realized the situation and some daring decided to call that numberSo the Reds pitcher decided to turn off the phone, but saturation of the voicemail was inevitable.

However, Trevor Bauer took the incident with good humor And he published on his social networks that he would give a pair of sneakers and a baseball signed by him to two followers among the thousands of fans who were calling him.

“Now that @espn has just leaked my number to everyone, in honor of this … let’s say … big mistake … I’m making a gift!” Bauer wrote. “I will be giving away a pair of signed shoes and an autographed baseball in the next 48 hours. The rules are in my voicemail! Good luck!”.

