Five Quiche stars have contracts signed to receive up to $ 20 million dollars this year

The 2020 Major League season is up in the air due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although parts they are still looking for options for it to take place sooner or later.

One of the ramifications of suspending MLB activities is the impact on baseball players’ wages, an area that will almost certainly be severely disrupted in the short and medium term.

Subject to what happens between teams and players, this is the Top ten of the Dominican players with the best salaries by 2020, a list that may become a mere reference if in the end it is decided that players will collect a proportional part or a percentage of the profits.

10 Jeurys Familia / NY Mets

$ 11.6 million (ranked 116th in MLB)

The right-handed reliever from the town of Yaguate signed in 2019 a 3-year contract for $ 30 million. The 30-year-old veteran had 4-2 and 5.70 earned runs in 66 appearances last year with the Mets, a team for which he has played his entire eight-season career except the second half of 2018.

9 Carlos Martínez / Cardinals

$ 11.7 million (ranked 115th in MLB)

The Puerto Plata-born right-handed pitcher is in a 5-year, $ 51 million contract with San Luis. In 2019, he worked 48 games with a 4-2 record, 3.17 average of clean runs and 24 saved games.

8 Edwin Encarnación / White Sox

$ 12 million (ranked 108th in MLB)

The designated hitter originally from La Romana is already 37 years old, but still capable of generating good contracts, such as the $ 12 million 1-year-old to join the White Sox after a 34 homer, 86 RBI season with Seattle and NY Yankees.

8 Nelson Cruz / Twins

$ 12 million (ranked 108th in MLB)

In a very similar case to that of Encarnación, Nelson Cruz is highly valued despite his age (39 years) and signed a contract with Minnesota for 1 year for $ 12 million dollars. The one born in the town of Las Matas de Santa Cruz shone in 2019 with the Twins hitting 41 home runs and towing 108 runs.

7 Jean Segura / Phillies

$ 14.8 million dollars (place 90 in MLB)

The second base originating from the municipality of San Juan is located in the second part of a 5-year mega contract for $ 70 million signed when I was with Seattle. Segura, 30, comes from a relatively low-key season with the Phillies: .280 batting, 161 hits, 53 extra-base hits and 60 RBIs.

6 Marcell Ozuna / Braves

$ 18 million dollars (55th place in MLB)

The Santo Domingo outfielder is in the prime of his career at 29 years of age. His contract to join the Atlanta Braves was only for 1 year, but for $ 18 million. The season before, his second with the Cardinals, he had 29 home runs and 89 RBIs.

5 Carlos Santana / Indians

$ 20.8 million dollars (place 41 in MLB)

The versatile 34-year-old Santo Domingo-born player is in the second year of a contract with Cleveland after he had signed a three-season deal with Philadelphia for $ 60 million. In 2019 he had perhaps his best performance with 34 home runs, 93 RBIs and his first trip to the All-Star Game, playing first base.

4 Johnny Cueto / Giants

$ 21 million dollars (35th place in MLB)

The San Pedro de Macorís right-handed pitcher is in the final corner of his $ 130 million 6-year mega contract with San Francisco. Opener adds two years of little activity due to injuries And in 2019, he recorded numbers of 1-2 and 5.06 of clean runs in just 4 appearances.

3 Robinson Canó / NY Mets

$ 24 million dollars (24th place in MLB)

The second baseman born in San Pedro de Macorís has one of the most lucrative contracts ever awarded to a Latin American baseball player: 10 seasons for $ 240 million with Seattle, which is in its seventh year. The 37-year-old veteran came to the Mets in 2019 and had barely any flashes: 13 home runs and 39 RBIs in 107 games.

2 Albert Pujols / LA Angels

$ 29 million (14th place in MLB)

He is the player born in the Dominican Republic with the best salary agreed for 2020. Although his contract is the same total amount as Robinson Canó’s, the way it was structured gave him more money this year than his compatriot. The Santo Domingo native, now 40 and 656 career home runs, hit 23 in 2019, with 93 RBIs.

1 Manny Machado / Parents

$ 32 million (8th place in MLB)

The 27-year-old third baseman is the highest-paid Dominican baseball player today, although he was actually born in Florida. Manny signed before last season a super $ 300 million 10-year contract with San Diego. On the diamond, his presence translated into a .256 batting average, 32 home runs and 85 runs produced. The only department in which it was number 1 in the Big Top was the rolas for double play with 24.

The list of the highest-paid players in 2020 is headed by Mike Trout (Angels) with $ 37.6 million dollars, Gerrit Cole (NY Yankees) $ 36 million and Max Scherzer (Nationals) $ 35.9 million.

