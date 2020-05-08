New York —

The state begins the stage of economic recovery, but only certain businesses are allowed

Starting today, Friday, May 8, various businesses in California may reopen at startup phase two of the contingency Due to the pandemic and as part of the reactivation process of social and economic life.

The governor Gavin newsom announced earlier this week that the progress made in the containment measures of the coronavirus it will allow a gradual reopening of the state economy by moving to phase two, which means that certain types of businesses will be able to restart operations.

With green light

The stores allowed to reopen are retail stores only to collect products:

Bookstores

Jewelers

Toy shops

Clothes shops

Shoe stores

Furniture and home goods stores

Sporting goods stores

Antique shops

Music stores

Florists

Factories and warehouses that supply products to these businesses

With red light

Businesses that will not be able to open in phase two of the contingency yet because they represent a high risk of the spread of the coronavirus are:

Beauty and nail salons

Tattoo parlors

Gyms

Bars and dance halls

Cinemas

Game and sports facilities: stadiums, arenas, etc.

Interior museums

Galleries

Zoos

Libraries

Community centers

Swimming pools

Parks

Picnic areas

Concert halls

Discotheques or nightclubs

Festivals

Theme parks

Hotels

Neither can churches carry out religious ceremonies or services

In phase two

NEW: Today CA released guidance for some lower risk industries to begin re-opening. Starting TOMORROW places like:

-clothing stores

-bookstores

-florists

-sporting goods Along with manufacturing and logistics associated can start to re-open. LEARN MORE: https://t.co/xtXFwVeWc2 pic.twitter.com/raiY8W21r9 – Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 7, 2020

Before reopening, all establishments must:

Carry out a detailed risk assessment.

Develop a site-specific protection plan.

Train employees on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Establish control measures and individual evaluations.

Implement disinfection protocols.

Specify physical distance guidelines.

