New York —

The Mexican wrestler died on May 11, 2019 during a function in England

Next May 11 will be one year after the death of Silver King, something that could perhaps have been avoided, but unfortunately several factors influenced it to end in a terrible tragedy.

Silver King has died at the age of 51, his death occurred in the middle of a fight played in England against the Warrior Youth. Silver King was the brother of Dr. Wagner Jr. Absolute negligence, neither the doctors nor the promoters ever appeared. The fight is in mourning. pic.twitter.com/mdUMQMxCjJ – ʀɪᴠᴇʀᴇᴛᴛɪ (@MarioRiveretti) May 11, 2019

The 51-year-old fighter was giving a function in London, England, in an event organized by a company of El Hijo del Santo, when he lost his life on the ring while facing in hand to hand Warrior Youth.

The combat proceeded normally, until after a cast, both gladiators ended up on the mat, Juventud Guerrera got up without problems, but his rival, whose real name was César González Barrón, tried to get up and failed. Youth punished him with a kick and Silver King remained motionless on the canvas; At that moment he placed her back flat. Although the gladiator was no longer responding, the referee gave him a pat on the canvas, then two and he made a huge pause before the third that would indicate surrender, as if waiting for the esthete to rejoin, which did not happen. The body was still limp on the canvas while the referee still took the time to raise his hand to Juventud Guerrera.

The autopsy revealed that Dr. Wagner Jr.’s brother died of a myocardial infarction and that his body was free of alcohol, drugs, medications and any other substance that could have altered his performance. After this some experts believed that death could have been avoided if the necessary measures had been taken at that time, as reported by Mary Hassell, coroner of the St. Pancras court.

“They lost the opportunity to offer him the best possible treatment and that he could survive. When I speak of negligence in first aid, I mean the entire procedure. They failed to plan what each person involved should do, where the necessary utensils were and to ensure that there was a person in charge who, in case of discomfort, went to the vicinity of the ring quickly“The specialist told the newspaper in the town where Silver King died, The Camden New Journal.

After an investigation into the death of Silver King by The St. Pancras Coroner’s Court’s Senior Coroner Mary Hassell, it has been determined that there were “multiple failings on all fronts.” Further details enclosed. Https://t.co/Gshvrpwl4K – ProWrestlingStories.com (@pws_official) October 18, 2019

Hassell added that the fact that security members brought paramedics through the back door of the compound delayed their intervention. This prevented them from reaching the ring earlier to help King. In addition, he commented that the first person who came to apply first aid did not have a defibrillator by hand and that he did not apply cardiopulmonary resuscitation correctly.

Silver King passed away this Saturday at the age of 51 in a full wrestling role in London. Brother of Doctor Wagner Jr ,, Silver King died of a heart attack during his combat with Juventud Guerrera. Rest in peace pic.twitter.com/7qjqjtanat – Luis Herrera (@luisrha) May 11, 2019

As if this were not enough, we also add the subsequent statements of Juventud Guerrera, who after the tragic accident related that his rival had made the long trip from Mexico to England the same day, who fought with him three times in just a few hours, which did not they ate and they had had little rest.

“It is a huge wear. He arrived on the trip a day earlier, a 14-hour flight to London. That night he slept little, we woke up early. At 12 o’clock in the day we had a fight, we rested almost two hours, we didn’t eat and we fought again“He explained in an interview for the Hoy program two weeks after the death of his colleague.

Silver King passed away last night during a match against Warrior Youth in London. He collapsed in the middle of the fight and sadly died. Rest peace🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/UeTQTnBLzA – Falbak (@Falbak_) May 12, 2019

Further, the referee was also a factor, since he was not a professional in this regard, but a fighter called Black terry than did not exercise this work frequentlyPerhaps for this reason, he did not know the protocols or the signals that could alert him to the risk of the gladiator’s death minutes before it.

The fighter Black Terry was the referee of the race where Silver King died … despite not being qualified for the position Was there negligence? 🤼‍♂️ https://t.co/5icmEFhHGM pic.twitter.com/8G29Kh4pcY – The Hobby (@laaficion) May 12, 2019

We will never be sure that this death could have been avoided, but under the circumstances there will always be doubt.

.