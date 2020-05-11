New York —

It seemed to one of her famous daughters a good mothers day gift to expose the body of the matriarch

Looking forward to celebrating Mother’s Day, Kendall Jenner wanted to share with his millions of followers a totally unreleased video of his mother, the clan matriarch, Kris Jenner.

In these images, the famous ex-wife of Caitlyn Jenner shown several years ago playing tennis in a tiny pink bikini, exposing the spectacular anatomy that it possessed.

“I love you mom”, wrote the model in the post that would soon exceed 5 million reproducciones plus thousands of comments complimenting her.

View this post on Instagram Happy Mother’s Day !! To my mother, MJ, thank you for teaching me to be the best mother I can be, through the lessons you instilled in me as a mother, friend and mentor. I could not have asked for a more amazing mother and I love you so much. Being a mother is the most incredible blessing, and I thank all of my kids for giving me the opportunity to love, teach, grow, and learn as a mommy and a grandmother. Seeing my babies become mothers has brought me so much joy and I thank God for my family every day. To my beautiful daughters who are moms, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kylie, I am so proud of you today and every day !! To all the moms, moms-to-be, aunts, godmothers, sisters, friends and mother figures out there who hold their families together in the best times and during the challenging times, let’s celebrate you today! #HappyMothersDay ❤️ A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on May 10, 2020 at 8:10 am PDT

But Kendall is not the first to do something similar, since just days ago Kim Kardashian also shared a postcard of her mom’s hot body with another daring bikini, this time yellow.

