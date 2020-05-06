New York —

Suspect Jessica Lizzette Villareal.

Photo:

Laredo Police Department / Courtesy

LAREDO – A woman from Laredo, Texas has been arrested for endangering the life of a minor in an incident that was captured on video. on February 26.

Images of a woman driving a GMC Yukon SUV truck through a parking lot with a child standing on the side step of the vehicle were released. by the Laredo Police Department. However, the driver was not immediately found.

The Laredo Police Department is asking the community to help to identify the person driving this car. The video shows a small child hanging on to the running board of an SUV while the car is being driven in the parking lot of a local business. If anyone can provide any information they can contact Laredo Police at (956) 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous. Thank you! Posted by Laredo Police Department on Tuesday, March 3, 2020

It took almost two and a half months for the Police to find her. After an extensive investigation, officers managed to identify the alleged driver of the vehicle as Jessica Lizzette Villareal, 35.

After prosecutors determined they had enough evidence to make Villareal’s arrest, the woman was arrested at her residence on Monday.

According to the KGNS.tv newscast, Villareal admitted that the minor standing on the step of the truck is less than 10 years old and that that day of the incident he was misbehaving and did not want to get into the vehicle.

