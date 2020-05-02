New York —

An accusation for drug trafficking against a high former Honduran official splashes Juan Orlando Hernández

Juan Orlando Hernández and Mike Pence.

While the administration of the president Donald trump establishes a controversial agreement with the government of Honduras to carry out deportation of immigrants, the United States judicial authorities file charges for drug trafficking against a high official of that country implicating the president Juan Orlando Hernández.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office in Manhattan presented on Thursday, April 30, the criminal accusation against the former Honduran police commander Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladaresnicknamed “Tiger”, for conspiracy to import tons of cocaine into the United States and illegally use weapons and “destructive devices” to protect drug traffickers with political ties.

Bonilla Valladares long enjoyed the support of the United States despite evidence of its operations in drug trafficking, as well as atrocities and human rights violations.

According to documents filed with a federal court in New York, “El Tigre” was operating on behalf of President Juan Orlando Hernández and his brother Juan Antonio Hernández, alias “Tony”, who was found guilty last year of operating a drug trafficking network and receiving a million dollars from Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

The Honduran president has rejected the accusations and maintained close relationships with the White House thanks to his collaboration with the controversial immigration policies of President Trump, with whom he has met on several occasions.

One of those meetings happened in September to sign the agreement “Safe Third Country” in which Honduras agrees to receive deportees from the United States even if they are not originally from that country.

The same agreement was signed with Guatemala and El Salvador, however recently the Guatemalan president, Alejandro Giammattei, suspended him when he detected that around 100 immigrants who arrived in his country on deportation flights from the Office for Immigration and Customs Control (ICE) were infected with coronavirus.

However, for the Trump administration, President Juan Orlando Hernández has become an ally to advance his massive deportation program.

The prosecutor Geoffrey Berman He assured that Bonilla Valladares operated on behalf of the Hernández brothers when he watched the cocaine shipments that the drug cartels sent to the United States.

The Democratic senator for the state of Vermont, Patrick Leahy, issued a statement stating that for years he and others had warned the federal government that General Bonilla was not to be trusted based on reports linking him to drug trafficking and other crimes, including murder.

“Those warnings were ignored and our Embassy treated him as a trusted partner,” said the senator. “That is unforgivable.”

