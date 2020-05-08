New York —

“It became a symbol of romantic football that practically no longer exists”

Tomás Felipe Carlovich, died this Friday at the age of 74 after receiving a blow to the head when being assaulted to steal his bicycle. ‘El Trinche’ He was an Argentine soccer legend and, despite the fact that there are few records of his matches, several glories point out him as one of the best Argentine players in history.

Carlovich was born in Rosario, one of the world’s most soccer cities and there are not a few who assure that was better than Lionel Messi, Diego Maradona or Alfredo Di Stéfano, despite the fact that few records of his plays and goals.

“El Trinche” is considered an emblem of soccer in Santa Fe and Argentina despite having played most of his career in lower categories and only three games in the First Division with Colón.

Its legend began in 1974, when the Argentina team played in Rosario against a local team a preparation match for the World Cup in Germany and in the starting eleven of the Rosario team there were five players from Newell’s Old Boys, five from Rosario Central and a footballer of the Second Division: Carlovich.

Albiceleste was overwhelmed by the makeshift team, which had the “Trinche” as a figure and won 3-1.

His teammates, rivals and coaches assured that, despite his surprising ability, Carlovich was not disciplined: according to some of them, the skillful midfielder nor trained, did not meet schedules and he was not professional enough to succeed in the First Division.

Born in Rosario in 1946, the left-hander debuted in Rosario Central in 1969. In 1972 came to the club that would have him as an idol: Central Córdobawhere did you get dI promote you to the Second Division. In that Rosario team he played in four stages: 1972-1974, 1978, 1980-1983 and 1986.

In the highest category of Argentine football only played three games with Columbus. He was injured in all three.

Today is a very sad day!

A soccer legend died!

“Sometimes it doesn’t happen. A little luck you have to have too ”he said years later in an interview.

In February, Maradona, now the gymnastics and fencing coach of La Plata, visited Santa Fe to play against Rosario Central and met with “El trinche”:

“He came, hugged me and we talked. I had worn a T-shirt myself. In front of all the people put the hook (signed it) and put: ‘Trinche, you were better than me.’ It is done. I told: ‘Now I can go easy, Diego, you are the greatest thing I have ever seen in my life’revealed.

Rest in peace, “Trinche”.

